The National Democratic Alliance will win all seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, asserted BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Thursday.

"NDA will be working to fulfil Amma's (former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa) dream of a prosperous Tamil Nadu. NDA will win all constituencies in the state. Our main intention is that AIADMK comes to power again," Ravi said.

On his latest visit to the southern state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also stated that an NDA government would soon be formed in Tamil Nadu. "With the support of people, a new NDA government will soon be formed in Tamil Nadu," PM Modi had said.

The NDA in Tamil Nadu consisted of lead alliance partner AIADMK, PMK, DMDK of Vijaykanth and the Tamil Maanila Congress.

The alliance was rejected by the voters of Tamil Nadu in the 2019 Lok Sabha when the DMK-led alliance won 38 of the 39 seats.

BJP is currently in talks with AIADMK on seat-sharing for the upcoming polls. While the party has refused to divulge how many seats, state BJP President L Murugan has maintained that it return MLAs in "double-digit" in the elections to the 234-member assembly.

"Our aim is to ensure the AIADMK-led NDA should come to power. For that BJP's Tamil Nadu workers will work hard," Murugan told reporters a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with AIADMK top leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on seat sharing.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on 6 April and the counting of votes will be done on 2 May. The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on 2 May.

As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.





















