Home >Politics >News >Tamil Nadu BJP chief, party MLAs from state meet PM Modi

Tamil Nadu BJP chief, party MLAs from state meet PM Modi

BJP won four seats in Tamil Nadu assembly polls held earlier this year.
1 min read . 08:52 PM IST ANI

  • In a tweet, PM Modi said party members from Tamil Nadu shared their vision for the state's development during the meeting
  • L Murugan and the MLAs also met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met here BJP president in Tamil Nadu L Murugan and the party MLAs in the state.

In a tweet, PM Modi said party members from Tamil Nadu shared their vision for the state's development during the meeting.

"Interacted with @BJP4Tamilnadu President Dr L Murugan and the party MLAs from Tamil Nadu - Nainar Nagenthran, Vanathi Srinivasan, M R Gandhi and Ck Saraswathi. They shared their vision for the development of Tamil Nadu. Best wishes for their future endeavours," he said.

Murugan later thanked the Prime Minister for the interaction. "I am grateful for this opportunity for the development of Tamil Nadu. Thank you Respected Prime Minister sir," he said in a tweet.

Murugan and the MLAs also met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi.

BJP won four seats in Tamil Nadu assembly polls held earlier this year.

