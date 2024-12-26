Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai redoubled efforts to oust the MK Stalin-led DMK government on Thursday — announcing plans for elaborate protests and a lengthy fast.
“Tomorrow, I will hold a protest in front of my house, where I will whip myself 6 times. Starting from tomorrow, I will fast for 48 days and appeal to the six-armed Murugan. Tomorrow, a protest will be held in front of the house of every BJP member. From tomorrow until the DMK is removed from power, I will not wear sandals. There must be an end to this,” he insisted during a press conference.
This is not the first time that Annamalai and other opposing members have expressed strong criticism against MK Stalin and his party DMK. On December 20, Annamalai took to X to criticise the Tamil Nadu government for allowing the funeral procession of SA Basha, the mastermind of the 1998 serial bombings in Coimbatore.
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.