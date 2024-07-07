TN BSP leader murder: ‘Weaker sections should feel safe’ Mayawati slams law and order situation; demands CBI probe

Mayawati urges the state government to refer Tamil Nadu BSP President K Armstrong's murder case to the CBI for action against the accused. Chennai police suspect involvement of gangster Arcot Suresh's associates.

First Published7 Jul 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Speaking on the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP President K Armstrong in Chennai, BSP Chief Mayawati on Sunday urged the state government to refer the case to the CBI and stressed that “weaker sections in particular should feel safe”.

K Armstrong was hacked to death by a group of men near his residence in Perambur on 5 July.

As reported by ANI, Mayawati said, “I urge the state government and especially the CM that he should ensure law and order in the state, weaker sections in particular should feel safe. Had the government been serious, the accused would have been arrested, but now since that's not the case, we urge the state government to refer the case to the CBI.”

Mayawati further noted that BSP has taken this incident very seriously and we will not sit quietly. “Our state unit will not sit quiet and will exert pressure on the state government to refer this case to the CBI... I will pray to god to give his family and supporters strength to bear the loss... To ensure action against the accused, the party cadre should come forward but at the same time, stay within the limits of law and show that the weaker section does not take law into their hands,” she added.

Also Read: Chennai: BSP workers protest over Armstrong’s death, Stalin orders to ‘bring culprits to justice’ | 10 updates

Meanwhile, the Chennai police suspect the involvement of associates of gangster Arcot Suresh, who was murdered in August last year.

K Armstrong, Tamil Nadu BSP Chief, was hacked to death on Friday evening by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai.

Asra Garg, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), North Chennai, told ANI, “After sustained interrogation, due analysis, and diligence regarding the facts and circumstances of each suspect, we have arrested eight people. We have seized seven blood-stained weapons, one Zomato t-shirt, a Zomato bag, and three bikes that were used in the commission of the offence.”

Also Read: BSP’s TN chief murder: Police claims Armstrong’s killing not ‘political’

The Chennai police have mobilized special teams to conduct a thorough investigation into the case.

“There is no political angle to this,” Rathore said while speaking to reporters.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore had stated on Saturday that there are no political motives involved in the murder of the BSP leader.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the deceased BSP leader have been placed at Corporation School Ground in Chennai, where members of the public are paying their respects and offering floral tributes in remembrance.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:7 Jul 2024, 11:53 AM IST
