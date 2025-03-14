Tamil Nadu Budget 2025 LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present the state budget for 2025-26 in the legislative assembly today amid the ruling DMK's war of words with the BJP-ruled centre. This is the fifth budget of the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin since storming to power in 2021.
The Budget speech will begin at 9.30 AM in the Assembly Hall of the Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex at Fort St. George campus in Chennai.
What is expected?
Several crucial announcements are likely to be outlined in today's budget, especially in the social sector ahead of next year's Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
An announcement regarding the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme is also expected. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin recently hinted to expand the schemes to benefit more women. Under this scheme, the DMK government provides financial assistance of ₹1,000 every month to the women residents of Tamil Nadu.
What did the Tamil Nadu Economic Survey say?
The Economic Survey 2024-25 of Tamil Nady has laid an ambitious economic roadmap for the state. It, however, highlights the “policy constraints" imposed by the Union government, hindering the state’s potential for even greater growth.
Tamil Nadu’s economy is expected to sustain a growth rate exceeding 8 per cent, with a vision to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030, says the survey, officially handed over to Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 13.
Follow Live Updates on Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 here:
Tamil Nadu Budget 2025 LIVE: Outstanding debt is expected to be at ₹8,33,361.80
Tamil Nadu's Fiscal Deficit was ₹1,08,690 crore, as per the budget estimates for FY2024-25,. The total outstanding debt is expected to be at ₹8,33,361.80 crore by March 31, 2025.
This means a Fiscal Deficit of 3.44% of the GSDP as per the Budget Estimates
Tamil Nadu Budget 2025 LIVE: Agriculture Budget tomorrow
Tamil Nadu Budget 2025 LIVE: Tamil Nadu assembly's Business Advisory Committee would meet later today and decide on the duration of the Budget session likely to begin on March 17. On March 15, state Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam would present the Agriculture Budget.
Tamil Nadu Budget 2025 LIVE: FM to present DMK's second Budget
Tamil Nadu budget 2025 LIVE: This will be Finance Minister Thennarasu's second Budget after he was made the Finance Minister in a Cabinet shuffle in May 2023. Thennarasu presented his first Budget in February last year.
Tamil Nadu budget 2025 LIVE: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu to table budget at 9.30 AM
