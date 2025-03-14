LIVE UPDATES

Tamil Nadu Budget 2025 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu to table budget at 9.30 AM

1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2025, 09:06 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Budget 2025 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will table the Tamal Nadu e budget for 2025-26 in the legislative assembly today amid the ruling DMK's war of words with the BJP-ruled centre.