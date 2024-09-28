Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Saturday approved Chief Minister M K Stalin's recommendations on a cabinet reshuffle that included the elevation of his son Udhayanidhi as deputy CM and saw the return of V Senthil Balaji to the council of ministers.

An official release from the Raj Bhavan indicated that Governor RN Ravi had also greenlit the appointment of Udhayanidhi Stalin as the planning and development minister (alongside his existing portfolios). He will take oath alongside the new Cabinet members on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile Senthil Balaji will return as a Tamil Nadu minister – two day after he walked out of Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai. The Supreme Court granted the DMK lawmaker bail in a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam.