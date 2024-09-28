Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Tamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffled: MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi becomes deputy CM, Senthil Balaji re-inducted

Tamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffled: MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi becomes deputy CM, Senthil Balaji re-inducted

Livemint

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Saturday approved Chief Minister M K Stalin's recommendations on a cabinet reshuffle that included the elevation of his son Udhayanidhi as deputy CM and saw the return of V Senthil Balaji to the council of ministers.

Tamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffled: Udhayanidhi Stalin becomes deputy Chief Minister, Senthil Balaji re-inducted

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin initiated a Cabinet reshuffle this week — elevating his son Udhayanidhi to the role of Deputy CM. The revamp was approved by Governor RN Ravi on Saturday and will also see V Senthil Balaji return to the council of ministers. Three existing ministers have been dropped from the state Cabinet.

An official release from the Raj Bhavan indicated that Governor RN Ravi had also greenlit the appointment of Udhayanidhi Stalin as the planning and development minister (alongside his existing portfolios). He will take oath alongside the new Cabinet members on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile Senthil Balaji will return as a Tamil Nadu minister – two day after he walked out of Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai. The Supreme Court granted the DMK lawmaker bail in a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam.

(With inputs from agencies)

