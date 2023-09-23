Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin accuses BJP of corruption, calls for ‘unity’ ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 12:07 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin accuses PM Modi and BJP of corruption, calls for their defeat in 2024 elections. CAG report cited.
Launching a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya-Janata Party (BJP)-led union government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin raised corruption allegations quoting the report by Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). Stalin said the BJP must be “defeated comprehensively" in the 2024 elections.