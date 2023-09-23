Launching a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya-Janata Party (BJP)-led union government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin raised corruption allegations quoting the report by Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). Stalin said the BJP must be “defeated comprehensively" in the 2024 elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said that the CAG report claims there have been irregularities to the tune of ₹7.5 lakh crore adding neither the Prime Minister nor any Union Ministers have responded to this so far.

In the latest episode of his podcast series, ‘Speaking for India’, Stalin said, “How many people! How many crores! Right from the Ayodhya project to the Ayush Bharat scheme, there have been irregularities to the tune of ₹7.5 lakh crore, claims the CAG report. So far neither the Prime Minister nor the union minister concerned have responded to this. They cannot respond either, That's the reason why Modi takes on different kinds of politics to misdirect the people." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In the 2024 elections, the BJP must be defeated comprehensively. All the people of India must unite as one voice to put an end to the BJP's communal, divisive, authoritarian, and corporate-driven politics," Stalin said.

“The CAG report proves that we have been sharing factual insights based on real data. I ask Modi, who accuses INDIA of being an alliance of corrupt people; the CAG report exposes the corruption in your rule. Have you read what the report says? Did you discuss this in the special session? Did you even answer," Stalin said in his podcast.

Speaking on the UDAN scheme, Stalin said, “The report gives an example of the UDAN scheme. They started this project with a huge bang. It was launched in 2016 with the idea that the poor could travel by air and that airports would be set up in tier-two cities as well. The union government has allocated ₹1,089 crore for the UDAN scheme. Out of the 774 routes that were planned, only 7% of the routes are operational and the other 93% routes are inactive". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stalin alleged that PM Modi falsely projected himself to be a beacon of development before assuming office in 2014.

“Before coming to power in 2014, Gujarat was falsely projected as a haven of prosperity as if it were flourishing all around and through such lies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi falsely projected himself to be the beacon of development," he said.

“Has he made us a developed country? Can he list everything that India has achieved under his leadership in terms of development," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CM further alleged the BJP government utilising the pension funds for advertisements of the Centre.

The Chief Minister added, “According to me, today's BJP government is made up of five Cs. Communalism, Corruption, Corporate Capitalism, Cheating and Character Assassination. This is a rule of five Cs. This would be the befitting description. The BJP has managed to hide it through propaganda and advertisements until now," he said.

“Next, as we often say the BJP builds a false image through advertising. The funds allocated from 2017 to 2021 in various pension schemes of the Union government have been utilised for the advertisement of the Union government and it has been exposed that irregularities have been committed," the CM added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

