Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has made a fresh attack amid the ongoing ‘Hindi imposition row’. Stalin addressed his sisters and brothers from other states and mentioned how ancient mother tongues are “gasping for survival” because of Hindi.

"The push for a monolithic Hindi identity is what kills ancient mother tongues. UP and Bihar were never just “Hindi heartlands,” Stalin wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.

He also mentioned over 19 dialects including Bhojpuri, Maithili, Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli, etc, and claimed that they are struggling for survival.

Reiterating his stance, MK Stalin added “Tamil Nadu resists because we know where this ends”