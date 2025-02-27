MK Stalin says ‘push for Hindi is killing ancient mother tongues’: ‘Tamil Nadu resists because we know where…’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized the push for a monolithic Hindi identity, claiming it threatens ancient mother tongues. He highlighted the struggles of over 19 dialects, asserting that Tamil Nadu will resist this imposition.

Updated27 Feb 2025, 01:01 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.(PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reignited the ‘Hindi imposition row,’ criticising the push for Hindi at the cost of regional languages. Addressing people from other states, he warned that ancient mother tongues are “gasping for survival” due to Hindi dominance.

“The push for a monolithic Hindi identity is what kills ancient mother tongues. UP and Bihar were never just “Hindi heartlands,” Stalin wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.

He also mentioned over 19 dialects, including Bhojpuri, Maithili, Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli, etc, and claimed that they struggle for survival.

“Ever wondered how many Indian languages Hindi has swallowed? Bhojpuri, Maithili, Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli, Garhwali, Kumaoni, Magahi, Marwari, Malvi, Chhattisgarhi, Santhali, Angika, Ho, Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Kurukh, Mundari and many more are now gasping for survival,” read Stalin's post on X.

Reiterating his stance on Hindi imposition row, MK Stalin added “Tamil Nadu resists because we know where this ends.”

First Published:27 Feb 2025, 01:01 PM IST
