Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin meets Sonia, Rahul in Delhi today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin Friday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence, where Rahul Gandhi was also present.

The leaders are learnt to have discussed the government formation in the state, where the Congress is a junior partner.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi and I had the pleasure of meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Shri M. K. Stalin and Smt. Durgavathy Stalin earlier today," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

"We will keep working with the DMK to build a strong and prosperous state for the Tamil people," he said.

"We will keep working with the DMK to build a strong and prosperous state for the Tamil people," he said.

Stalin had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

