Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today, has arrived in Delhi, as reported by ANI.

Last week, Tamil Nadu chief minister said he has sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17 to discuss major state- related issues.

Stalin had told reporters that he had written to the prime minster to discuss, among other things, NEET, GST dues and allocation for various development scheme.

The state Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday asserted that Stalin will request the prime minister to provide more vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu, which is among the five worst-hit states in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Subramanian had said, "When Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin meets PM Modi in Delhi next week he will request to provide more vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu."

"Death numbers are expected to decrease in coming days. Vaccination is the only solution to get rid of corona infection so people should come forward to get Vaccination," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.