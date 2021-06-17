Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to meet PM Modi today, likely to discuss NEET

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to meet PM Modi today, likely to discuss NEET

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin arrived in Delhi earlier this morning. He will be meeting PM Modi later in the day.
1 min read . 11:07 AM IST Livemint

  • Last week, Stalin said he sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17 to discuss major state- related issues
  • The two are likely to discuss NEET, GST dues, allocation for various development scheme and Covid vaccines

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today, has arrived in Delhi, as reported by ANI.

Last week, Tamil Nadu chief minister said he has sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17 to discuss major state- related issues.

Stalin had told reporters that he had written to the prime minster to discuss, among other things, NEET, GST dues and allocation for various development scheme.

The state Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday asserted that Stalin will request the prime minister to provide more vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu, which is among the five worst-hit states in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Subramanian had said, "When Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin meets PM Modi in Delhi next week he will request to provide more vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu."

"Death numbers are expected to decrease in coming days. Vaccination is the only solution to get rid of corona infection so people should come forward to get Vaccination," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

