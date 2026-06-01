Tamil Nadu CM Vijay hits out at critics at Tiruchirappalli rally: ‘Couldn’t stay silent even for six days’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay hit out at his rivals for criticising his government just days after assuming power following a historic performance by his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in its debut elections.

Vijay held a mega public thanksgiving rally in Tiruchirappalli on Monday.

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“It has not even been a few weeks since we came to power. Those who said they would remain silent for six months could not remain silent even for six days. They began complaining within half an hour of us assuming office. The people of Tamil Nadu have rejected the two parties that alternated in power and deceived them for years," Vijay took a dig at the DMK.

Vijay addressed people at the St Joseph's College ground near Chathiram Bus Stand to thank the people of the Tiruchirappalli East constituency who elected him to the state Assembly.

“You have chosen Vijay, your elder brother, your younger brother, not as the Chief Minister, but as your chief servant who has come to work sincerely for you," the actor-politician said.

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“We could have done better, but I thank you for the support you have extended to TVK," he added.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were held across the state in a single phase on 23 April. During the vote counting held on 4 May, Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam created a major political milestone by securing 108 seats and forming the government.

In this election, TVK leader Vijay contested from two constituencies and registered victories in both. In Chennai's Perambur constituency, Vijay secured 1,19,454 votes and defeated his nearest rival by a margin of 53,532 votes. In the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, he polled 91,381 votes and won by a massive margin of around 27,416 votes.

After assuming office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay resigned from his seat in the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly. It was officially announced that he would continue as the MLA for Chennai Perambur constituency.

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Although he resigned from the Tiruchirappalli East seat, Vijay has planned this meeting to express his gratitude to the voters of the constituency and the people of Tiruchirappalli district who supported TVK in forming the government. I am running a few minutes late; my previous meeting is running over. The actor-turned-politician appeared confident about getting a thumping majority in future elections and also requested his rivals to keep criticising him. “It will help us perform better," he asserted.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces full waiver of crop loans to marginal farmers

Vijay also repeated that the recently concluded election was a direct contest between the TVK and DMK and rejected allegations of horse-trading to form the government. He also accused the DMK and AIADMK of forming an unusual coalition to prevent the TVK from coming to power.

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He said the DMK’s poor performance was a reflection of people’s dissatisfaction with ‘family politics’, drug menace and crimes against women. He also assured corruption-free governance under the TVK and an end to all caste-based politics.

Vijay holds a roadshow Earlier in the day, Vijay held a roadshow and was accorded a rousing reception by the people and TVK workers on his arrival from the state capital. As soon as Vijay arrived, he was accorded a ceremonial police salute, and Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and S Ramesh, senior officials, and Lok Sabha MP Durai Vaiko welcomed him.

Later, he travelled in a van from the airport to the venue of the public meeting, St Joseph College, a distance of roughly 10 km.

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It has not even been a few weeks since we came to power. Those who said they would remain silent for six months could not remain silent even for six days.

Seated in the front, he waved to the people who were waiting on both sides of the road. Party workers and locals showered flowers on his vehicle at several places, and they enthusiastically shouted ‘Vijay’.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.