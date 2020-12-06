Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri tests positive for Covid-19

Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri tests positive for Covid-191 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2020, 12:16 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the party said today. "Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Chairman KS Alagiri diagnosed with corona infection this morning and is being treated at a private hospital," Tamil Nadu Congress Committee tweeted from its official Twitter handle.
The former Lok Sabha MP has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, A Gopanna, TNCC media department chairman said in a statement.
Gopanna asked those who had come in contact with Alagiri to undergo COVID-19 tests.
