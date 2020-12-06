Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri tests positive for Covid-19

Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri tests positive for Covid-191 min read . 12:16 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Congress president tests positive for the novel coronavirus
- The former Lok Sabha MP has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the party said today. "Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Chairman KS Alagiri diagnosed with corona infection this morning and is being treated at a private hospital," Tamil Nadu Congress Committee tweeted from its official Twitter handle.
Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the party said today. "Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Chairman KS Alagiri diagnosed with corona infection this morning and is being treated at a private hospital," Tamil Nadu Congress Committee tweeted from its official Twitter handle.
The former Lok Sabha MP has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, A Gopanna, TNCC media department chairman said in a statement.
The former Lok Sabha MP has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, A Gopanna, TNCC media department chairman said in a statement.
Gopanna asked those who had come in contact with Alagiri to undergo COVID-19 tests.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.