‘Tamil Nadu counts NDA’s betrayals’: MK Stalin fires back at PM Modi’s ‘farewell to corrupt DMK’ remark ahead of polls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took a swipe on Friday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), alleging that the poll-bound state is bearing the brunt of the Union government's 'betrayals'.

CM Stalin’s strong reactions came on Friday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media post in which he said that the people of Tamil Nadu have decided to bid farewell to the "corrupt" DMK government in the upcoming Assembly assembly election.

Advertisement

PM Modi will visit Maduranthakam near Chennai to kick-start the poll campaign for the NDA in Tamil Nadu. In the post on X, PM Modi said the NDA’s governance record and commitment to regional aspirations were "striking a chord with the people of the state."

"Tamil Nadu is with NDA. I’ll be joining NDA leaders at the rally in Maduranthakam later today. Tamil Nadu has decided that it’s time to bid farewell to the corrupt DMK government. The NDA’s governance record and commitment to regional aspirations are striking a chord with the people of the state," the Prime Minister said.

Stalin lashed out at the Prime Minister and said PM Modi chose to visit the state only at the time of elections.

Advertisement

"Tamil Nadu counts the betrayals of NDA. Prime Minister Modi comes to Tamil Nadu only when the election season comes…," the CM said in a post on ‘X.’

Stalin sought to know from the Prime Minister when the state will receive ₹3,458 crore Samagra Shiksha education fund due, when the promise that Tamil Nadu's constituencies will not be reduced in the delimitation exercise be announced, when the "anarchy" of the Governor, who acts as an agent of the BJP.

The chief minister also questioned the prime minister on Tamil-specific financial allocation from the Centre to promote the language, when the rural employment scheme MGNREGA will be restored, when the AIIMS project will come up in Madurai and other projects pending financial allocation.

Advertisement

"Tamil Nadu will always defeat the BJP alliance that continues to commit only betrayals," Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu will always defeat the BJP alliance that continues to commit only betrayals.

PM Modi will launch the NDA's election campaign for the Assembly election for Tamil Nadu at Maduranthakam on Friday.

NDA leaders, including the major constituent, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, will participate in the mega poll rally in which Modi is likely to set the tone and tenor for a high decibel campaign against the ruling DMK dispensation in the state.