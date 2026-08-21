Tamil Nadu delimitation row: Why is Opposition accusing CM Vijay of making ‘U-turn’

Tamil Nadu chief minister C. P. Vijay's remark on the delimitation on Thursday sparked a political row in the state, with the Opposition parties -- the DMK and the AIADMK -- accusing him of making a “spectacular U-turn” on the issue.

What did CM Vijay say on delimitation? During the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay urged the Union government to provide a "clear legislative assurance" that no state would lose parliamentary representation as a consequence of the proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026.

In the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Vijay voiced concerns over being penalised for successful population control. He said that there is concern that the Delimitation Bill, 2026, would lead to decreased representation for less-populated Southern states.

"As the freeze on the allocation of Lok Sabha seats based on the 1971 Census approaches its end and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, is considered, there is a genuine and shared concern across the Southern States that delimitation based predominantly on populations may diminish our collective voice in Parliament," Vijay was quoted as saying in the meeting by PTI.

He reportedly argued that the Southern states should not be penalised for their achievements in stabilising their population.

"The Southern States have been at the forefront of population stabilisation, human development, and economic growth. These achievements reflect the successful implementation of national priorities and should not result in a reduction of our representation. Public policy must not inadvertently penalise States for fulfilling national objectives," he said.

"I therefore urge the Union Government to provide a clear legislative assurance that no State will suffer a reduction in its percentage of representation in Parliament on account of its success in population stabilisation. Such an approach would uphold the principles of equity, preserve the federal balance envisioned by our Constitution, and reinforce the confidence of all States in our democratic institutions" - Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Many see Vijay's latest remark as him softening his stance on the delimitation issue. Earlier this month, Vijay wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to effect Constitutional amendments to ensure that the strength of Lok Sabha members is made permanent at 543.

He drew PM Modi's attention to the resolution passed on August 12, 2026, by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies as well as the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women.

Also Read | Rijiju dismisses reports of Special Parl Session on Delimitation amid deadlock

The chief minister said the resolution urges that the "total number of members of the House of the People [Lok Sabha] should be made permanent at 543."

Quoting the resolution, CM Vijay had demanded that the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to the states should be made permanent at the present level, which means the current distribution of seats among the states must be maintained.

Opposition accuses Vijay of making 'U-turn' DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai alleged that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu "made a spectacular U-turn" at the meeting, "thereby ditching the Congress party."

He pointed, "Earlier, on the question of delimitation, the stand of the TVK party is 'no delimitation...Please don't do any delimitation, freeze it for 543 seats.' But today, in that meeting, he [Vijay] said Tamil Nadu should not be put at a disadvantage, the same percentage of political weight that Tamil Nadu has right now should be maintained...," Annadurai was quoted by IANS as saying.

The AIADMK also attacked the TVK government, calling its position a complete “U-turn” on delimitation. "What you are saying now is exactly the same thing the Union government said. And that is why the AIADMK supported the delimitation bill when it was introduced," the party’s IT Wing said in a social media post.

“Why conduct such a resolution drama just to flip-flop like this?” it asked.

TVK defends Vijay's remarks The TVK defended Vijay’s remarks, saying there had been no change in the party’s position. It accused critics of spreading “misleading opinions” about delimitation without understanding the issue.

Speaking to reporters outside the meeting, Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity and Law CTR Nirmalkumar said the government’s position had not changed.

“There is no change in TVK’s stance on the delimitation issue. There is no change in our position that the number of Lok Sabha seats should remain at 543,” CTR Nirmalkumar said.

'No changes to Lok Sabha's 543 seats': Chidambaram Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram on Friday advocated for a 25-year freeze on the current strength of the Lok Sabha, aligning the Congress party's stance with the resolution recently passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.