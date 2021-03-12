Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam files nomination from Bodinayakanur

There are 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly. AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. MK Stalin's DMK has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. Congress will be contesting 25 seats in the state.

