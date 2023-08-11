DMK MP flags ‘Hindi imposition’, criticizes BJP-led government for using 'Bharatiya' instead of 'India' in new bills2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 10:33 PM IST
DMK leaders criticize NDA government for using 'Bharatiya' instead of 'India' in bills, calling it ‘anti-democratic’ and ‘Hindi imposition.’
Tamil Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP P Wilson on Friday flagged the fact that the names of all the three new bills introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, were in Hindi. The three new bills that aims to replace British-era criminal laws were introduced in the lower house of the parliament on Friday and will be sent to a panel for scrutiny.
Not just MP Wilson, several DMK leaders ridiculed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the nomenclature of three bills moved to replace existing criminal laws, saying it showed how much the BJP "is afraid of 'India'".
Senior DMK leader and party spokesperson TKS Elangovan said the word 'Bharatiya' was being used in the bills instead of India as "they are afraid of the term."
"They have changed the name of the bills as 'Bharatiya' instead of 'India'. So how much they are afraid of India; they stand exposed," Elangovan told news agency PTI.
"They are afraid of the term 'India' because the name was taken by opposition parties. These are all very immature...exhibits the immaturity of this government," he said.
The Opposition INDIA bloc comprises of the Congress, DMK, Left parties, TMC and AAP, among others, was named Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) recently.
Elangovan, a former MP, also questioned the need for tabling the bills on the last day of the session. ".....why should they introduce these bills and what they will do is rake up some trouble there. When the opposition parties walk out, there will be no voting; they will pass it," he charged. He termed the move "anti-democratic".