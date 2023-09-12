Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Tamil Nadu in connection with sand mafia cases and cash-for-jobs scam.

The Enforcement Directorate is currently conducting searches at around 10 locations in Tamil Nadu as part of investigations into cases linked to the local sand mafia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ANI reported that the ED is conducting raids on a close aide of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who is an accused in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

“Around 10 premises of the unnamed aide of the minister are being raided in Tamil Nadu," ED sources told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“ED raids underway in Anna Nagar, Mylapore and Teynampet areas of Chennai. Visuals from an Auditor's office and residence in Anna Nagar. ED officials have launched simultaneous searches across the state on allegations of large-scale tax evasion in the sale of sand mined from riverbeds, tweeted ANI.

News18 reported that they further indicated that the Enforcement Directorate has initiated an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) for these investigations.

According to the IANS report, the searches were taking place at the homes and office locations of individuals with close connections to the detained minister. These operations were being carried out in Coimbatore, Karur, and Tiruchi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On June 14, Balaji was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the cash-for-jobs scandal. He was presented before the MP/MLAs Special Court in Chennai, ANI reported.

The MP/MLAs Special Court has decided to prolong Balaji's judicial custody until September 15. Additionally, the court provided the arrested DMK minister with a copy of the chargesheet filed by the ED. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)