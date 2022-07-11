Amid the tussle between two top political leaders of Tamil Nadu's opposition party AIADMK, the Madras High Court has allowed the Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS) to hold the general council meeting on Monday. In the meeting, Edappadi Palaniswami was elected as AIADMK's interim General Secretary. Further, the AIADMK General Council meet expelled O Panneerselvam from the party's primary membership and his post of treasurer. Panneerselvam's supporters also expelled.

The High Court had rejected a plea from AIADMK leader and former Co-ordinator O Panneerselvam to stay the conduct of the GM meeting at a marriage hall.

AIADMK headquarters secretary EPS faction started the meeting on Monday. EPS and others paid floral tributes to the portraits of MGR and J Jayalalithaa at the general council meeting.

Here are 10 points on what's happening in Tamil Nadu politics:

1. Tamil Nadu politics is witnessing high drama with the opposition Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) experiencing a power struggle between the camps of Edapaddi Palaniswamy (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS).

2. Since the demise of Jayalalithaa in 2016, the party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator.

3. However, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and joint coordinator EPS sought to turn the AIADMK into a single boss party.

4. On the other hand, the OPS faction rejected 23 resolutions of the General Committee members which were tabled last month. The OPS faction wants the dual leadership format in the party continues.

5. Palaniswami is all for single leadership in the party and his camp was all keen on passing a resolution in the said regard during the June 23 meeting, while Panneerselvam claimed that the general body could not pass the resolution without his signature as per the party bylaw.

6. Since the district secretary meeting on June 14, voices for single leadership in the party grew louder. Both the camps held several rounds of talks to resolve the issue but remained unsuccessful. OPS had also written a letter to EPS demanding postponement of the general body meeting citing a "confused situation" in the party which the AIADMK co-coordinator denied.

7. In comparison to OPS, EPS enjoys the support of a large number of party MLAs and district secretaries. Amid all this drama, OPS' long-time loyalists had also joined the EPS camp. On Tuesday, Thiruvallur District Secretary Alexander and Puducherry State Secretary Anbalagan extended their support to EPS.

8. Today, July 11, AIADMK General Council Meeting presided by E Palaniswami is underway at the party office in Vanagaram; 16 resolutions are expected to be passed.

9. AIADMK General Council adopts resolutions for reviving the general secretary post and to ensure electing a person for the post by the primary members of the party. The election will be held 4 months from now

10. Edappadi Palaniswami was elected as AIADMK's interim General Secretary, in the General Council meeting in Vanagaram.