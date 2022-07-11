EPS elected as AIADMK's General Secretary; OPS expelled. 10 points2 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 12:09 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu politics: Edappadi Palaniswami elected as AIADMK's interim General Secretary, in the General Council meeting in Vanagaram
Amid the tussle between two top political leaders of Tamil Nadu's opposition party AIADMK, the Madras High Court has allowed the Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS) to hold the general council meeting on Monday. In the meeting, Edappadi Palaniswami was elected as AIADMK's interim General Secretary. Further, the AIADMK General Council meet expelled O Panneerselvam from the party's primary membership and his post of treasurer. Panneerselvam's supporters also expelled.