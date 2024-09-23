Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi calls secularism a ’European concept’, says ’In India, there is no need...’

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi commented on secularism during a public event in Kanyakumari on 22 September, referring to it as a 'European concept' and saying India has no need for it. Following this, he is facing backlash.

Ravi even claimed that many frauds have been committed against the people of India, and one of them is the 'wrong interpretation of secularism'.

He had said, as quoted by News18, "“What does secularism mean? Secularism is a European concept, and it is not an Indian concept. In Europe, secularism came because there was a fight between the Church and the king… How can India be away from ‘dharma’? Secularism is a European concept and let it be there only. In India, there is no need for secularism.”

Opposition leaders react: Several opposition leaders strongly condemned the Tamil Nadu Governor.

Congress MP from Virudhunagar, Manickam Tagore, hit out at Governor Ravi and called his comments were 'unacceptable'.

Tagore took to X and wrote, "The statement of Tamil Nadu Governor on secularism is unacceptable and is against the Constitution of India and against the Idea of India by Mahatma Gandhi, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.”

“While the idea of secularism may be different in foreign countries, in India we respect all other religions, we respect all other traditions and we respect all other practices and this is the idea of secularism in India,” he added.

While Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Ravi’s comment was completely contrary to the principles of his position.

He took to X and wrote, “People in such honorable positions should maintain neutrally and refrain from such comments no matter to whom their core affiliations belong."

DMK leader TKS Elangovan stated that secularism is the most essential concept in India. He said, as quoted by News18, “Secularism is not a European concept, it is an Indian concept as there are many religions in India. India is the motherland of Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, Shaivism and Vaishnavism. Secularism is the most needed concept in India, not in Europe."

He added, "Article 25 says that there should be a conscious freedom of religion that he doesn’t know…He should go and read the constitution fully.”

CPI (M) Polit Bureau Member Brinda Karat condemned Ravi's statement on secularism and said that he Tamil Nadu Governor took an oath to uphold the Constitution.