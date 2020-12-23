Tamil Nadu grants permission to hold Jallikattu event

Tamil Nadu government has granted permission to hold Jallikattu event, with certain restrictions. The number of players should be not to be more than 150 at an event. It will be mandatory for the players to provide Covid-19 negative certificate.

The state government has also specified that the nubmer of spectators at the Jallikattu event should not be be more than 50% of the gathering.

Jallikkattu, a traditional bull taming sport in the state, is conducted during the Pongal festival. However, the sport had faced a ban after protests by the Animal Welfare Board of India and animal rights organisation Peta.However, following widespread protests in the state in 2016, the Tamil Nadu government passed an ordinance, which, with Centre’s approval, allowed it to resume since 2017.

Meanwhile, The Tamil Nadu government on Monday banned New Year revelries on beaches, hotels, clubs and resorts on the night of December 31 and January 1, 2021 as part of efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. There will be no entry to the beaches on these days, and no midnight revelries would be allowed on beach roads, restaurants, hotels, clubs, resorts including beach resorts, and similar places on New years eve and the following day, according to an official statement.

