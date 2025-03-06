MK Stalin slams ‘Hindi zealots’, says ‘demanding linguistic equality is not chauvinism’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister took to social media on Thursday to hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre over the "imposition of Hindi". He said, “Demanding linguistic equality is not chauvinism.”

Launching a scathing attack at the PM Modi-led government , MK Stalin said, “Do you want to know what Chauvinism looks like? Chauvinism is naming the three criminal laws that govern 140 crore citizens in a language that Tamils cannot even pronounce or comprehend by reading.”

Advertisement