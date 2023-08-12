‘Don’t blame standard, raise it': Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi says will ‘never, ever’ clear anti-NEET bill2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 09:13 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Governor reiterates refusal to clear anti-NEET bill, drawing sharp responses from ruling DMK and CPI.
The Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has reiterated his decision that he will never clear the Chief Minister MK Stalin government's anti-NEET bill. Notably, the anti-NEET bill now only awaits President's assent to become a law in the state.
