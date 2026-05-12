Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin calls for 'eradication of sanatan' in assembly, BJP calls it ‘toxic’ rant

Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK MLA, Udhayanidhi Stalin, again expressed remarks against the Sanatan Dharma, calling for its "eradication."

Addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Sanathanam, which separated people, should be eradicated," news agency ANI reported.

Udhayanidhi has made such remarks in the past as well, and invited a strong criticism not just from political leaders but also from the court.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Udhayanidhi Stalin say about Sanatan Dharma in the Tamil Nadu Assembly? ⌵ Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that Sanatan Dharma, which he believes separates people, should be eradicated. He used the Tamil term 'ozhippu' which means eradication, rather than 'ethirppu' which means opposition. 2 How did the BJP react to Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatan Dharma? ⌵ The BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan criticized Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks as a 'toxic rant' and accused him of peddling divisive hate politics, comparing him to Rahul Gandhi. 3 What was the Madras High Court's observation regarding Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments on Sanatan Dharma? ⌵ The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks amounted to 'hate speech'. The court noted that his statement called for the abolition or eradication of Sanatan Dharma. 4 Why was JCD Prabhakar unanimously elected as the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker? ⌵ JCD Prabhakar was unanimously elected Speaker because he is a seasoned politician with deep connections across political camps, which is crucial for managing the Assembly, especially for a new party like TVK that relies on allies for support. 5 What is the significance of the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu song in Tamil Nadu? ⌵ Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu is the invocation song in praise of Mother Tamil, traditionally sung at the beginning of government functions in Tamil Nadu. It was officially declared the State Song in 2021 by the MK Stalin-led DMK government.

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On January 21, this year, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on January 20 quashed the FIR registered in 2023 by the Tiruchi city police against BJP leader Amit Malviya for allegedly "distorting the comments" made by then then Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatan Dharma.

Justice S Srimathy, while allowing the petition, observed that the remarks made by Udhayanidhi amounted to "hate speech."

Elaborating on the issue, the judge said the minister's speech must be examined in its entirety. "He stated that Sanatana Dharma should not merely be resisted or opposed, but should be abolished or eradicated. In Tamil, the expression used was not Sanatana ethirppu (opposition to Sanatana), but Sanatana ozhippu (eradication of Sanatana)," Justice Srimathy noted.

BJP slams remarks The remarks drew immediate criticism from the BJP with spokesperson CR Kesavan calling it a toxic rant.

“Udayanidhi Stalin is the Rahul Gandhi of Tamilnadu, peddling divisive hate politics. Rahul Gandhi mocked the sacred Sengol and he insulted & boycotted the Pran Prathishta ceremony of Ram Mandir," the BJP leader said.

“Like Rahul Gandhi who has been rejected for the past 3 Lok Sabha elections, Udayanidhi Stalin despite being punished and ousted by the Tamil people continues with his toxic rant,” Kesavan said.

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Earlier in the day, the newly-formed Tamil Nadu Assembly met after CM Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) recorded a thumping victory in the elections.

TVK MLA JCD Prabhakar was unanimously elected as the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker. Prabhakar, who was elected from the Thousand Lights constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections, defeated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Ezhlian Naganathan.

(With agency inputs)