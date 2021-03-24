The list of 30-star campaigners submitted to the Election Commission of India has names of party leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Manish Tiwari and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah among many others

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Millikarjun Kharge and former Union Minister P Chidambaram are among the star campaigners who will campaign for the party ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Millikarjun Kharge and former Union Minister P Chidambaram are among the star campaigners who will campaign for the party ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Regional leaders like Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri and MPs A Chellakumar and Manickam Tagore have also been included in the list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

Last week, Alagiri had released the Congress manifesto for the Assembly election, promising to close liquor shops, bring in a law to protect inter-caste marriages, and prevent honour killings as well as tax exemption for startups for five years among other things if voted to power. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He promised that 500 youths would be trained in every district for government jobs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}