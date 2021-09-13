Tamil Nadu government will bring a bill in the Legislative Assembly seeking a permanent exemption to the state from NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) today.

Taking to Twitter Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that NEET is a major issue of the country and his government will bring a bill seeking an exemption to the state.

"Another death on the altar of NEET. Let education be a qualification and let destroy qualifications alone for the education itself which is injustice. Tomorrow we will bring the Permanent Exemption Bill for NEET. Let us take NEET as an issue of the Indian subcontinent," tweeted Stalin.

Stalin's remarks came after a 19-year-old medical aspirant was found dead at his home in Salem hours before the NEET exam.

The Centre does not understand the huge difficulties caused by NEET to students and its 'negligence' and 'obstinacy' continues to be responsible for the death of students by suicide, the Chief Minister alleged. Condoling the aspirant's death, Stalin said "our legal struggle against NEET starts now after taking over the reins of the government."

Also, "irregularity in conduct of NEET, leak of question paper, several instances of fraud, including impersonation and students' suicides" has not prompted the Centre to have a change of heart, further reinforcing the necessity of having education in the state list of the Constitution, Stalin said. He appealed to the student community not to lose heart and not take any extreme step

Earlier this week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre for being "blind to student's distress" after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition seeking appropriate directions and orders to the authorities concerned for rescheduling or deferring the NEET UG- 21.

"Government of India (GOI) is blind to students' distress. Postpone #NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance," tweeted the Congress MP.

NEET is the all-India level entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses.

The NEET 2021 examination was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

