Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi says MK Stalin to decide on his elevation as Deputy CM

  • Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Wednesday that Chief Minister MK Stalin will decide whether to elevate him as Deputy CM.

Published18 Sep 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.(PTI)

DMK's youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Wednesday that Chief Minister MK Stalin will take a decision on elevating him as Deputy CM.

Udhayanidhi made the comments while responding to media queries about the excitement among DMK party cadres about his imminent elevation to the cabinet.

He said: “The chief minister will take a decision.”

The party workers had gathered at DMK headquarters ‘Anna Arivalayam’ with firecrackers to celebrate.

Udhayanidhi, MK Stalin’s son, said that cadres and the party's high-level panel member SS Palanimanickam (at the party's 75th founding anniversary on Tuesday) had expressed their wish that he be designated as deputy chief minister. All ministers will always assist the chief minister, and "this is (making him deputy cm), out-and-out, the decision of the chief minister, his prerogative.”

He also said: “We will talk about that, provided there is an announcement.”

Recently, CM Stalin hinted at a cabinet reshuffle and said, “What is expected will happen.”

There has long been speculation that the ruling party would soon make Udhayanidhi deputy chief minister.

Earlier, Udhayanidhi played down speculation about him becoming the Deputy CM, saying: “Whatever post, according to me, the youth wing secretary post is my favourite.”

“There are many news reports on the Deputy CM elevation. I have said to the press before that all ministers in our government are Deputy Chief Ministers,” he had said in July.

On the deputy CM speculations, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan alleged that the elevation would mean the “end of DMK”.

“The elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as deputy Chief Minister signals the end of DMK in Tamil Nadu. In the upcoming assembly elections in 2026, DMK is all set to split into different factions, with a couple of seniors going to revolt against this decision. Before the elections, he (MK Stalin) said neither his son-in-law nor his son would venture into politics now. His son was given a ticket as MLA, then made a minister, and is now being elevated as a Deputy CM, and all the plans to show him as the face of the CM candidate for the 2026 assembly elections,” Kovai Sathyan said in a self-made video on Wednesday.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsTamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi says MK Stalin to decide on his elevation as Deputy CM

