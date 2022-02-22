Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  Tamil Nadu urban local body polls: DMK bags 104 wards in Chennai, leading in all corporations

Tamil Nadu urban local body polls: DMK bags 104 wards in Chennai, leading in all corporations

DMK workers holding placards of Party President and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin celebrate after the party's lead in the local body elections
1 min read . 04:48 PM IST Livemint

Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu civic polls began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) seems to be on its way to making a clean sweep of the urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu after winning 104 wards out of the total 200 in Chennai. Its rival All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is in a distant second, securing wins in 11 wards.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) seems to be on its way to making a clean sweep of the urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu after winning 104 wards out of the total 200 in Chennai. Its rival All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is in a distant second, securing wins in 11 wards.

In addition to this, DMK is leading in all 21 corporations. 

In addition to this, DMK is leading in all 21 corporations. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu were held on Saturday for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats.

There are 57,778 candidates contesting for 12,607 posts.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!