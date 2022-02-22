Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu civic polls began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) seems to be on its way to making a clean sweep of the urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu after winning 104 wards out of the total 200 in Chennai. Its rival All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is in a distant second, securing wins in 11 wards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to this, DMK is leading in all 21 corporations.

The urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu were held on Saturday for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are 57,778 candidates contesting for 12,607 posts.

