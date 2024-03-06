Tapas Roy, a five-time MLA, accused TMC of deserting him during trying circumstances and joined BJP to fight against misrule and atrocities of TMC. TMC called him a traitor for quitting the party.

Tapas Roy, a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, who had quit West Bengal's ruling party two days ago, joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, Roy had resigned as TMC MLA citing disillusionment with the party leadership.

Roy said that he wants to fight ‘misrule’ and ‘atrocities’ of the ruling TMC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I have joined the BJP today, as I want to fight against the misrule and atrocities of the TMC," he said, after being handed over the party flag from BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari here.

However, the TMC has said that Roy abandoned his principles and ideologies in his quest for personal gains.

On Roy joining the BJP, TMC leader Santanu Sen said that the people of Bengal would never forgive traitors like Tapas Roy, who quit the party for “vested interests". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“TMC gave him all the posts possible, and he backstabbed the party. He has no ideology or principle. He ran away in fear of ED raid, or they must have offered him something big. He surrendered himself to BJP and the people of Bengal will not forgive him for this," Sen added.

After Roy resigned from the TMC, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had called him an “experienced politician" and that the saffron party would send him a proposal to them.

"Tapas Roy is a veteran politician in our state, having been elected as an MLA four times. He is an experienced politician. We will send him a proposal to join politics after discussing with the party and obtaining consent from the top leadership," Adhikari had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Roy, a five-time MLA, had accused the TMC and its supremo Mamata Banerjee of "deserting him during trying circumstances", expressing his frustration over the party's silence when his residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 12 over alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment.

"There are several reasons (for resignation). The reasons include various scams, the Sandeshkhali incident and insults. Last but not least, immediately after January 12, the ED raided my flat. Nobody from the party came forward to give a statement or take the pains to talk to my family. So I am really sad...The ED was not sent to my house by the BJP. Sudip Banerjee had sent the ED because he is afraid, frightened and jealous of me..." he had said.

(With PTI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!