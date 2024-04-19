TDP's Andhra candidate Dr Gottipati Lakshmi delays election campaign to perform C-Section: 'Babies, smiles motivate me'
Andhra Pradesh news: The TDP posted on X a video of its Darsi candidate and said Gottipati Lakshmi, who is campaigning for the election, showed humanity.
Gottipati Lakshmi, a doctor and Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) candidate from Andhra Pradesh's Darsi assembly constituency, made headlines on Friday for prioritising her profession over a poll campaign. As per reports, Lakshmi had "put off her election campaign to save a mother and child."