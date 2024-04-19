Andhra Pradesh news: The TDP posted on X a video of its Darsi candidate and said Gottipati Lakshmi, who is campaigning for the election, showed humanity.

Gottipati Lakshmi, a doctor and Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) candidate from Andhra Pradesh's Darsi assembly constituency, made headlines on Friday for prioritising her profession over a poll campaign. As per reports, Lakshmi had "put off her election campaign to save a mother and child." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She was about to leave to campaign on Thursday when she was informed about a woman who was losing amniotic fluid — which can cause miscarriage — and had been referred to a hospital in Guntur, NDTV reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to another report, Lakshmi "was called for a medical emergency when the mother developed complications and there was no Gynae to attend immediately."

"The doctors at the private hospital had referred her [woman] to Guntur. I went there and conducted the surgery to save the mother and child," Lakshmi told NDTV. She reportedly performed C-section on the woman in danger. Both the mother and the baby are healthy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the TDP posted on X a video of Lakshmi with her patient. "The candidate of Telugu Desam who is campaigning for election of Darshi constituency, Dr. Gottipati Lakshmi, showed humanity. A cesarean section was performed on a pregnant woman in an emergency situation and the mother and child were saved," the party said on Thursday.

Lakshmi retweeted the TDP's post and said, “Nothing in this world brings me more joy than welcoming a life onto this Earth. Babies and smiles motivate me to keep going. It was a good day". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I will build a hospital here once the TDP wins," she was quoted as saying..

TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launded Lakshmi. "Good Job!," he posted on X.

Gottipati Lakshmi is making her poll debute this year. The Darsi assembly constituency, from where she has been fielded by the TDP, will to go the polls on May 13. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are happening in seven phases and the results will be declared on June 4.

