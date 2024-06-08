Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu from TDP likely to be in PM Modi's Union Cabinet.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) three-time parliamentarian Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, representing the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency, is reportedly set to be included in caretaker Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet, Hindustan Times reported citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report stated that the TDP is anticipated to secure one Cabinet minister post, along with two positions of ministers of state (MoS) in Modi's cabinet.

However, it's worth noting that the party has advocated for four berths– two Cabinet minister posts and two MoS posts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Besides, there is a possibility of the party being offered the deputy speaker post," a party leader told HT on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, News18 reported, citing sources, that the TDP and JDU are primarily focused on securing funds for their respective states, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. Their priority lies in obtaining financial packages rather than seeking cabinet positions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nitish Kumar-led JDU is reportedly interested in key ministries such as Railways, Agriculture, and Rural Development. Notably, Nitish Kumar previously held the position of Union Railways Minister, while RCP Singh from the JDU served as Minister of Steel.

Some of the frontrunners for ministerial positions within the party reportedly include its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha, Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’, Kaushalendra Kumar, Ramprit Mandal, and Lovely Anand, sources told PTI.

Furthermore, HT reported that two other TDP leaders potentially poised to join the Union Council of Ministers include Pemmasani Chandrasekhar from Guntur and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy from Nellore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“While Chandrasekhar has tremendous connections among the NRI investors, Prabhakar Reddy is an influential person in the corporate circles. They would be helpful in attracting investments to the state," the TDP leader said.

HT further reported that if the TDP secures a fourth position in the cabinet, Naidu might propose the name of an MP from the Scheduled Caste community. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From the Jana Sena Party (JSP), Prime Minister Modi may consider accommodating Vallabhaneni Bala Showry from Machilipatnam. “Among the BJP MPs from Andhra Pradesh, party state unit president Daggubati Purandeshwari might get a chance," HT quoted the TDP leader.

According to the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP emerged victorious in 240 seats. Together with its allies, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) holds 293 seats. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU), securing 16 and 12 seats, respectively, in their respective states, have pledged their support to the NDA. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc commands 234 MPs in the new parliament, with the Congress winning 99 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!