India announced its ODI World Cup 2023 squad amid reports of the government considering changing the country's name from India to ‘Bharat,’ cricket veteran Virender Sehwag said that now our players are Team Bharat, not Team India. Virender Sehwag even tagged BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and said that our player wears a jersey which has “Bharat".

“Team India nahin #TeamBharat. This World Cup as we cheer for Kohli , Rohit , Bumrah, Jaddu , may we have Bharat in our hearts and the players wear jersey which has “Bharat" @JayShah," Virender Sehwag said on X (formerly Twitter).

The remark came after the reports that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is planning to change India's name to 'Bharat' in the special session of Parliament which is scheduled from 18 to 22 September. The proposal to change the name of the country to ‘Bharat’ comes as the government is moving on the path to break away from the shackles of colonial legacy.

The buzz around the proposal to change the name began when the dinner invite to the G20 delegation from Rashtrapati Bhawan mentioned the President as the 'President of Bharat' rather than the 'President of India'. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also commented on the proposal and said, “REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilization is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL."

Team India's ODI World Cup squad

BCCI has not commented or responded to the reports of change in the name of the country or if it will change the name of Team India's jersey. India is set to enter the ODI World Cup 2023 in October and is currently playing Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka.

Men's selection panel chief Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma announced India's ODI World Cup 2023 squad on Tuesday which included, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav.