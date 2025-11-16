Tej Pratap breaks silence on Rohini Acharya's exit from politics, says ‘meri behan ka jo apmaan…’

Tej Pratap Yadav has broken his silence on Rohini Acharya’s exit from politics amid the family dispute.

He justified her decision and praised her for the remarkable sacrifice. “In her own way, she is absolutely right. The truth is that, as a woman, the kind of sacrifice she has made is something hardly any daughter or mother could do,” referring to his sister donating a kidney to their father, Lalu Yadav.

“Anyone who insults our sister will face the wrath of Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra.”

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of the RJD supremo, was expelled from the party a few months ago by his father, and has since floated a new outfit, 'Janshakti Janata Dal', which was drubbed in the recent elections.

Tej Pratap Yadav has also been blaming Sanjay Yadav, whom he always calls 'Jaichand', for the troubles in his father's party and family.

The announcement has sent shockwaves through Bihar politics, with many speculating about the future of the Lalu family's political dynasty. Rohini's allegations have also raised questions about the internal dynamics of the RJD and the role of family members in the party.

Earlier on Saturday, Rohini Acharya announced her intention to "quit" politics and "disown" her family, taking all "blame" for the party's poor performance in the polls.

Tejashwi's sister alleged that she was "disgraced, abused, and even hit" when she questioned Sanjay Yadav about the party's defeat.

"I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family," Rohini Acharya told reporters in her first reaction after being asked about her 'shocking' announcement earlier in the day.

Claiming that the party leadership don't want to take responsibility for the defeat in the Bihar Assembly election, Rohini Acharya said that when she called out Tejashwi Yadav's close aide Sanjay Yadav for the party's defeat, she was "thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit".

The RJD performed poorly in the Bihar assembly polls, securing just 25 seats despite contesting on more than 140 seats in the 243-member state assembly.