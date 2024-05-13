Tej Pratap pushes RJD worker on stage, Bihar ex-minister shares his side of the story: 'To save myself...'
RJD Tej Pratap Yadav said the party supporter was pushing while coming in between candidate Misa Bharti and his mother during an event on Monday.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav was recently caught on camera pushing a party worker. The video, which went viral on Monday, showed RJD supreme Lalu Prasad Yadav's son pushing a party supporter on stage. Yadav was along with his sister, Misa Bharti, at the time of the incident.