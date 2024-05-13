RJD Tej Pratap Yadav said the party supporter was pushing while coming in between candidate Misa Bharti and his mother during an event on Monday.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav was recently caught on camera pushing a party worker. The video, which went viral on Monday, showed RJD supreme Lalu Prasad Yadav's son pushing a party supporter on stage. Yadav was along with his sister, Misa Bharti, at the time of the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video was reportedly recorded at the Shri Krishna Memorial Hall. Several reports claimed that the incident took place soon after RJD candidate from Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency, Misa Bharti, filed her nomination for Lok Sabha Elections on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav were also present at the filing, news agency ANI reported. Bharti is Tej Pratap's sister and Lalu Yadav's daughter.

Tej Pratap Yadav shares his side of the story Tej Pratap Yadav, a former Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Bihar Government, reacted to the viral video and said, "I want to tell those people who are making my video viral that a coin has two sides."

"You have seen one side. On the other side, what had happened was that the candidate Dr Misa Bharti and my mother were together. He [the RJD supporter] came in between them and pushed...," Tej Pratap said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added, “My hand is already injured. When he was trying to move ahead by pushing, in the process, I felt unbearable pain. I was forced to push him aside to save myself. My intention was never to hurt anyone."

The incident reportedly happened after Misa Bharti filed her nomination for Lok Sabha Elections on Monday. She will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Pataliputra constituency against BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav. The Pataliputra constituency in Bihar will go to the polls in the last phase on June 1.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!