Tejashwi Yadav condemns Dayanidhi Maran’s alleged derogatory remark on workers from UP, Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav says like his RJD party the DMK was a party that believed in social justice and it was unbecoming of a leader of such a party to have made a remark against Hindi-speaking people
Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has condemned the alleged derogatory remark made months ago by DMK Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran on workers hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message