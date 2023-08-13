A war of words has started between Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav over the construction of AIIMS hospital in Darbhanga on X (formerly known as Twitter). Yadav, in a post on X, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took false credit for opening AIIMS in Darbhanga, while also saying that the Bihar government has given free land to the Centre for its establishment. “Today the Prime Minister was taking false credit for opening AIIMS in Darbhanga. The fact is that #बिहार the government has given free 151 acres of land to the center for its establishment and also allocated more than 250 crores for earth filling," Tejashwi Yadav wrote on the microblogging site. He added, “But unfortunately doing politics the center did not approve the construction of the proposed AIIMS. The country at least expects truth and facts from the Prime Minister but he told a blatant lie." Mandaviya hit back at Tejashwi Yadav over his claims on AIIMS Darbhanga, saying that the Modi government does not do politics in development works. “Dear Tejashwi ji, Modi government does not do politics in development but does politics of development. Our intention is clear. The permission for AIIMS Darbhanga was given by the Modi government on 19 September 2020 and the first land was given by the Bihar government on 3 November 2021," the Health Minister responded.

“After this you came to the government and changed this place on 30 April 2023 while doing politics. The expert committee inspected the land to check the land according to the rules," Mandaviya further wrote in a thread of posts on X.

He also reminded Tejashwi, “On May 26, 2023, the second land provided by the Government of India is not suitable for the construction of AIIMS, such a letter was sent to the Government of Bihar which is included with it. You tell me why the land was changed, in whose interest was it changed?"

The minister also said that the Centre is ready to build an AIIMS hospital in Bihar and asked the Bihar government to come out of politics.

“What did your own MLA say in the Bihar Legislative Assembly about the unsuitable land given for AIIMS? Come out of politics and immediately give proper place for construction of AIIMS ! We are ready to build AIIMS in Bihar," he added.