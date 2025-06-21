Tejashwi Yadav will have to write ‘mera baap chor hai’: Bihar Deputy CM's dig on fodder scam

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary took a dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday, drawing parallels between the fodder scam and the iconic Bollywood film "Deewar" starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Chaudhary highlighted the iconic dialogue, "mera baap chor hai" [my father is thief] is written in the hands of the film's actor Amitabh Bachchan. He said Tejashwi Yadav will also have to write the same phrase on his hands.

The Deputy Chief Minister was refering to the fodder scam, in which Tejashwi's father Lalu Prasad Yadav was a convict.

"Fodder was stolen in Bihar. There is a film of Amitabh Bachchan in which 'mera baap chor hai' is written on his hand. Tejashwi Yadav will also have to write the same", Samrat Chowdhary told news agency ANI.

Fodder scam case Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was found guilty of illegal withdrawals of ₹139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury by a special Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) court in Jharkhand's Ranchi, ANI reported.

The 900-crore fodder scam cases first cropped up in 1996 and charge-sheet was filed against Lalu Yadav by CBI in 1997. He was convicted in 2017.

The trial began in 2002 in the special CBI court at Ranchi. In 2013, he was convicted in the 1st fodder scam case and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment along with ₹25 lakh fine. In 2017, the CBI court had convicted Lalu Yadav and 15 others and the current one is for the 2nd of six fodder scam cases.

