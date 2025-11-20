Tejashwi Yadav's first reaction to Nitish Kumar after losing Bihar elections, ‘Aasha hai nayi sarkar…’

As Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar's Chief Minister for the fifth consecutive time, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav congratulated him and expressed hope that the newly formed administration would fulfil the aspirations and expectations of the people.

In the recent elections, the RJD, which had been the largest party in the 2020 Bihar polls with 75 seats, saw its tally plummet to less than half.

In a post on X, Tejashwi Yadav wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Heartfelt best wishes to all the ministers of the Bihar government who took the oath as members of the Council of Ministers. I hope that the new government will live up to the hopes and expectations of responsible people, fulfil its promises and declarations, and bring positive and qualitative changes in the lives of the people of Bihar.”

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister for a record 10th time today. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The swearing-in ceremony was administered by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. A total of 25 leaders took the oath as part of the new NDA-led Bihar Cabinet.

The 74-year-old Nitish Kumar has been the Chief Minister since November 2005, with a brief nine-month gap in 2014-15. The Janata Dal (United) supremo has staked a claim to form the government in Bihar after the NDA swept 202 assembly constituencies.

All is not well with Tejashwi Yadav? A public rift has followed in Yadav's family following the RJD's poor performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Rohini Acharya, accused him and his aides of verbal abuse, humiliation, and physical assault during a family meeting at their Patna residence.

In her couple of posts earlier on her X handle, Acharya alleged that she "was sworn at (gandi galiyan di gayi)" and was "accused of having given my filthy (gandi) kidney to my father" in exchange for “crores of rupees and a party ticket”.

Acharya, who had donated a kidney to Lalu Prasad Yadav a few years ago, had contested last year's Lok Sabha polls, unsuccessfully, from Saran.

In her earlier posts, she rued having made the sacrifice to save her father's life “without caring for the approval of my husband and my in-laws or for the well-being of my three children”.

Taking to social media, Rohini claimed she was beaten and insulted, prompting her to quit active politics and vow never to return. This development has sent shockwaves through Bihar politics, with many speculating about the future of the Lalu family's political dynasty. Rohini's allegations have also raised questions about the internal dynamics of the RJD and the role of family members in the party