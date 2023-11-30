comScore
Business News/ Politics / News/  Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, other celebs cast their votes | Photos

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, other celebs cast their votes | Photos

6 Photos . Updated: 30 Nov 2023, 04:55 PM IST Livemint
  • Telangana Assembly polls 2023: Amid the ongoing state assembly polls, popular Tollywood actors cast their votes and appealed the people to exercise their rights. 
Actor Allu Arjun arrives at a polling station to cast his vote for the Telangana Assembly elections, at Jubilee Hills area, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI )
1/6Actor Allu Arjun arrives at a polling station to cast his vote for the Telangana Assembly elections, at Jubilee Hills area, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI )
Vijay Deverakonda arrives at Jubilee Hills Public School in Hyderabad to cast his vote in Telangana Assembly elections on 30 November.  (ANI)
2/6Vijay Deverakonda arrives at Jubilee Hills Public School in Hyderabad to cast his vote in Telangana Assembly elections on 30 November.  (ANI)
Actor Ram Charan leaves from a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad after casting his vote on 30 November (ANI)
3/6Actor Ram Charan leaves from a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad after casting his vote on 30 November (ANI)
Mahesh Babu, with wife Namrata, shows an inked finger after voting in the Telangana Assembly polls on 30 November.   (X/@urstrulyMahesh)
4/6Mahesh Babu, with wife Namrata, shows an inked finger after voting in the Telangana Assembly polls on 30 November.   (X/@urstrulyMahesh)
Actor Sai Dharam Tej shows an inked finger after voting in the Telangana Assembly polls on 30 November. (X/@IamSaiDharamTej)
5/6Actor Sai Dharam Tej shows an inked finger after voting in the Telangana Assembly polls on 30 November. (X/@IamSaiDharamTej)
Actor Jr NTR and his family arrive to cast their votes at the polling booth in P Obul Reddy Public School in Hyderabad on 30 November.  (ANI)
6/6Actor Jr NTR and his family arrive to cast their votes at the polling booth in P Obul Reddy Public School in Hyderabad on 30 November.  (ANI)
