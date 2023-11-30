Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, other celebs cast their votes | Photos 6 Photos . Updated: 30 Nov 2023, 04:55 PM IST Livemint Telangana Assembly polls 2023: Amid the ongoing state assembly polls, popular Tollywood actors cast their votes and appealed the people to exercise their rights. 1/6Actor Allu Arjun arrives at a polling station to cast his vote for the Telangana Assembly elections, at Jubilee Hills area, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI Photo) 2/6Vijay Deverakonda arrives at Jubilee Hills Public School in Hyderabad to cast his vote in Telangana Assembly elections on 30 November. 3/6Actor Ram Charan leaves from a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad after casting his vote on 30 November 4/6Mahesh Babu, with wife Namrata, shows an inked finger after voting in the Telangana Assembly polls on 30 November. 5/6Actor Sai Dharam Tej shows an inked finger after voting in the Telangana Assembly polls on 30 November. 6/6Actor Jr NTR and his family arrive to cast their votes at the polling booth in P Obul Reddy Public School in Hyderabad on 30 November.