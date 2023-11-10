Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP announces final list of 14 candidates. Check details here
The BJP releases its final list of 14 candidates for the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, including N Ramachander Rao and A Sridevi.
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its final list of 14 candidates for the November 30 polls in Telangana. The candidates include senior leader N Ramachander Rao, a former MLC, who has been fielded from Malkajgiri here.