Telangana Assembly polls 2023: KCR releases BRS manifesto, here's WHAT it says

Ahead of the upcoming state polls to be held on 30 November, BRS supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on 15 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KCR, while addressing a gathering said following the formation of Telangana in 2014, his party brought in policies keeping in mind the conditions prevailing in the state during that period, reported siasat.com.

Here's top promises made by the BRS in its manifesto: 1) BRS announced ‘KCR Bheema- Prati Intiki Dheema‘ insurance scheme for 93 lakh families below the poverty line (BPL) will be covered under ‘KCR Bheema’, under which ₹5 lakhs will be provided. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Fine rice (Sanna biyyam) will be provided to all ration card holders, under BRS’ new ‘Telangana Annapurna Scheme’ from April- May 2024.

3) From the current value of ₹4,016, the pension for the differently abled will be increased to ₹6,016 in next five years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) Senior citizens and widows will receive Aasara pensions which will go up by ₹500 each year, which is currently ₹2,016.

5) The farmers’ insurance, Rythu Bandhu, will be gradually increased to ₹15,000 per acre, from current ₹10,000 per annum.

6) KCR promised under the new ‘Soubhagya Lakshmi scheme’, women below the poverty line (BPL) will get ₹3,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7) To all eligible BPL families, gas cylinders will be delivered at a subsidy of ₹400.

8) Under the new ‘KCR Arogaya Raksha', up to ₹15 lakhs treatment limit will be provided to all eligible individuals.

9) Residential schools will be built for students from economically weak backgrounds, while, few junior government colleges will be converted into residential colleges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10) A policy will be announced after the polls on assigned lands, irrespective of political parties.

