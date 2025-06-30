Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh resigns from party over ‘possibility’ of Ramchander Rao's appointment as state unit chief

BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Monday resigned from the BJP's primary membership, citing shock and disappointment over media reports of the possibility of party leader Ramchander Rao being appointed as Telangana BJP chief.

Sharing his letter addressed to the now BJP Telangana President, G Kishan Reddy on Twitter, Singh wrote, “The silence of many should not be mistaken for agreement. I speak not just for myself, but for countless karyakartas and voters who stood with us with faith, and who today feel let down.”

Here's what his letter said: T Raja Singh, the Goshamahal MLA, said the decision to appoint Ramchander Rao as the new BJP State President for Telangana “has come as a shock and disappointment”.

He stated that he speaks not just to himself, but lakhs of Karyakartas, leaders, and voters “who have stood by the party through every high and low”.

The MLA said that now, when the BJP stands at the threshold of forming its first government in Telangana, “such a choice raises serious doubts about the direction we are heading.”

“There are many capable senior leaders, MLAs, and MPs within our state who have tirelessly worked for the growth of the BJP and who have the strength, credibility, and connect to lead the party forward,” he said.

Unfortunately, Singh added, “it appears that some individuals, driven by personal interests, have misled the central leadership and taken decisions by running the show from behind the curtain.”

“This not only undermines the sacrifices of grassroots workers but risks pushing the party into avoidable setbacks.”

He also claimed that his resignation is “not about personal ambition" but reflects the pain and frustration of lakhs of loyal BJP Karyakartas and supporters who feel sidelined and unheard.

“We had the best opportunity in years to bring the BJP to power in Telangana. But that hope is slowly being replaced by disappointment and frustration, not because of the people, but because of the leadership being placed at the helm,” he said.

Who is Ramchander Rao, set to replace G Kishan Reddy as the new Telangana BJP chief? Ramchander Rao, 66, is an advocate from Telangana. From 2015 to 2021, he was a Member of the Telangana Legislative Council (MLC) for Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Mahabubnagar Graduates' Constituency.

He has also been in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party's membership drive in Telangana.