Telangana: BJP will repeat bypoll win in GHMC polls, says Javadekar

While slamming the Telangana government, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that the assets of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his friends have been increasing but the assets of the state government are on a decline.

He said that BJP has come up with an 'aarop patra', which lists 60 failures of the state government during the last six years.

"The assets of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and his friends are increasing but the assets of Telangana are decreasing. BJP has come up with an 'aarop patra' which features 60 failures of the state government during the last 6 years," the Union Minister said.

Ahead of the municipal body polls in the city, Javadekar expressed confidence over the prospects of Bharatiya Janata Party.

He also slammed the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), saying that voting for AIMIM means voting for division.

"What happened in Dubbaka by-poll, BJP is going to repeat it in Hyderabad. We have to decide whether we want a mayor of BJP or AIMIM. Voting for Congress and TRS means voting for AIMIM and voting for AIMIM means voting for division," Javadekar said.

"Hyderabad was hit by a flood. What financial help did Modi government provide to Hyderabad? They are trying to give this (election) a communal colour because they provided no help at that time. This will not work here, people know. BJP should say what financial help they provided to Telangana, especially Hyderabad after 2019," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi told reporters.

Elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be held in December. There are 150 wards in the corporation.

In a shot in the arm for the BJP, actor-turned- politician and Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan announced his party's support to BJP in the polls to the 150-ward Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Jana Sena candidates, who filed their nominations, would pull out of the contest, the party said. The decision was taken keeping the larger interests of Hyderabad and Telangana in mind, it said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has written a letter to State Election Commission (SEC) complaining against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party for putting their advertisements on all pillars of L&T metro rail ahead of GHMC elections.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC chief has written a letter to SEC regarding TRS for the advertisements on all pillars of L&T metro rail ahead of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

"TRS party has put up advertisements on all pillars of L&T metro rail for the ongoing GHMC elections. L&T metro rail is a public private partnership firm and State and Central governments funding. There is government shareholding in L&T metro rail company. Government of India has also given viability gap funding of over ₹2,000 crores. The state government has given precious land for L&T metro rail. Also, TRS party has put up advertisements on RTC bus shelters, public toilets etc," TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy stated in the letter to SEC.





