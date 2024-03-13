High drama ensued right in the middle of the street after former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Aroori Ramesh hinted about joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. According to Deccan Herald, BRS workers allegedly tried to "kidnap" Aroori, a former BRS MLA in Warangal city of Telangana. He had met Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday, which sparked rumours of him planning to quit the BRS and join the BJP, the report added. "Former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao had arrived to convince Aroori Ramesh and began taking him to Hyderabad," IANS reported. Upon learning about this, BJP workers "intercepted the car on the way and forcibly removed Aroori Ramesh". In a video shared by the IANS news agency, Aroori can be seen caught in a scuffle in the middle of the road, as a few people drag him out of a car. His shirt was torn, but he was "rescued" by the BJP workers "unharmed", Deccan Chronicle reported. Meanwhile, Siasat Daily reported, "BJP cadre arrived at Ramesh's house as he was being taken away by BRS leaders, blocked his car and dragged the ex-BRS MLA out of the vehicle."

BRS party workers reportedly wanted to take Aroori to meet the party leadership in Hyderabad and prevent him from crossing over to the BJP.

Amid the speculations, Aroori clarified on Wednesday that he came to Hyderabad with fellow party leaders and remains a part of the BRS. According to a local report, he denied joining the BJP.

He also attended a meeting with BRS chief KCR and leaders of the Warangal Parliamentary constituency in Hyderabad.

Aroori, who reached KCR's residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening, made it clear that no one had kidnapped him. He reportedly said the party leaders brought him to Hyderabad from Warangal and he came only for discussions with KCR.

